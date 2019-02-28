Normally you start designs with the smallest devices and scale up … but how to properly scale down?

Ok here is the problem for a app project we started designing on a iPhone x because the client wanted to be as progressive as possible (…) But for some reasons beyond our control we now moved on straight to production and are still on the iPhone X screens. Developers asked for "scaled down" versions of the main screens for iPhone 5 and I as a designer am wondering what would be the best way? Just scale them down pixel perfect manually? But developers will not change all sizes manually will they? Scale down by percentage? But then it is not pixel perfect …

How would you guys handle this? Developers don't really know what they want …