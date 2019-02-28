3

Normally you start designs with the smallest devices and scale up … but how to properly scale down?

Ok here is the problem for a app project we started designing on a iPhone x because the client wanted to be as progressive as possible (…) But for some reasons beyond our control we now moved on straight to production and are still on the iPhone X screens. Developers asked for "scaled down" versions of the main screens for iPhone 5 and I as a designer am wondering what would be the best way? Just scale them down pixel perfect manually? But developers will not change all sizes manually will they? Scale down by percentage? But then it is not pixel perfect …

How would you guys handle this? Developers don't really know what they want …

  • Denis RojcykDenis Rojcyk, 6 minutes ago

    So physically buttons, the status bar, the navigation bar, basically all the elements are the same size on all iOS devices. If you are designing in vectors (which you should), then it won't be a problem, all you will have to do is to resize the elements so they fit the screen. So a navigation bar isn't wide 375pts but only 320pts, the height stays the same.

  • Adam WAdam W, a minute ago

    It's a lot more manually intensive to adjust than simply scaling everything down proportionally, but approach it like you would responsive web design. Adjust your layout to the new, smaller viewport keeping as much of your styling as consistent as possible with the larger screen size. Only modify styles, margins/padding values when totally necessary to accommodate the smaller screen size.

    If you are already this far into production, it might be useful to work out any adjustments in the live environment. Seeing your larger design considerations in a smaller size may also uncover items that you can adjust for globally that become consistent from size to size.

  • coffeebreak the Noble, 3 minutes ago

    pfff You're in a tough problem, I'm not sure how I would do it also but I don't see anything other then just scale them down proportionally probably by hand yes.

    Look at the UI similarity between a iPhone5 and iPhone X... just the ppi is different, grid, AI will still be the same probably.

    iPhone 5 vs iPhone X - https://imgur.com/n4LQY81

    I don't know if your developing for iOS only but when I design for my development team I'm use to use golden ratio and percentages for everything to adjust in most of the resolution cases.

    So for your problem I would just ask them if they can try to fix it with code, sit next to them and try with them, you'll all waist less time then you making every screen now in iPhone5, even if it is just resizing... or if you use sketch with the responsive plugins try to do with that, but still tho...

    Now that I'm thinking see if the pixel density can fix that.

