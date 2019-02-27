3
w s, designer
Tunashop is an iOS application that I built entirely in Swift. It's a project I undertook to solve a problem that I had when I moved to Los Angeles a month ago. I wanted to meet more creative people such as musicians, painters, and designers around me, but none of the existing apps helped me achieve that. Hope some of you will find this useful!
