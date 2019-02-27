Newbie UI designer job interview concerns

Dear designers,

I will be finishing my postgraduate studies in the middle of June this year. I had 1.5-year part-time working experience as a junior UI designer before. I really want to secure a UI/UX designer job before I graduate so that I can start to work immediately once I finish all the courses in June.

In order to commence the job in June, should I start applying for jobs and interviewing from now on？Is it too early now?

I do not have much experience in HR stuff. Does anyone know how long the recruitment process usually takes for a medium to a large size tech company to hire a graduate UI/UX designer like me?

Also, in a first-round interview, if I ask salary and welfare stuff at the question time in the end, would that makes HR feel that I am too aggressive and ambitious about the role?