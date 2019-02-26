3 questions your landing page must answer ( and how to answer them correctly )

According to Tony Haile of Chartbeat, 55% of visitors will spend just 15 seconds on your landing page. In this time, you should answer 3 key questions. As simply as possible.

What can your product do for me?

What is your product?

And what do I do?

Answer these 3 questions in a timely manner and your user will be ready to take action.

What can your product do for me? The first question you have to answer. What can your product do for your customer? You must state a product benefit. Preferably your most striking one. For example, Apple told us we can have ‘1000 songs in your pocket’. AirBnB tells me I can ‘Book unique homes and experiences’. Uber tells me I can ‘Make money on your schedule’. Dropbox tells me I can ‘Work better, safer, together’ and Shopify tells me I can ‘Sell anywhere’. Tell me what your product can do for me. In short, simple terms and I’ll stick around. What is your product? Once people know how your product can benefit them, tell them what your product is. As simply as possible. Shopify tells me their product is ‘One platform with all the ecommerce and point of sale features you need to start, run, and grow your business.’ Dropbox tells me their product is ‘a central place to access and share files.’ Airtable tells me their product is ‘Part spreadsheet, part database, and entirely flexible’. Think of everyone as a first time visitor. They have never heard of your product. Tell them plainly and simply what your product is. Don’t use jargon. Don’t use complex words. Break it down into one simple sentence. What do I do? Once people know what your product can do for them. And what it is. Tell them what to do. Use a call to action. Dropbox tells me to ‘try Dropbox business free’. Shopify tells me to ‘start free trial’ and Uber tells me to ‘Sign up now’. Depending on what your product is, ask them to do one simple thing. To take action.

Putting it all together Now you know what questions to answer on your landing page, it’s time to put it all together. It’s as easy as 1,2,3. Start with your product benefit. Follow with what your product is. Then add your call to action. Just like this:

Your product benefit. ( Main headline )

What your product is. ( A sub heading )

Tell them what to do. ( Your call to action )

Your 1,2,3 answers should feature at the top of your landing page. It should be the first thing people see. If you have a long landing page, you can repeat the sequence using different variations to really drive home the message.

If you want more of this type of stuff, be sure to check out my upcoming book 'The Complete Guide To Great Landing Pages'