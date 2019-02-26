3
Design Systems: How do you spec out motion / interactive into a design system?
5 hours ago from Caleb Barclay, Cereal.ventures
I'm working on an article and interested in learning how designers & devs use motion / interactive in their design systems (page transitions, feedback animations, focus animations, gestures, scroll, parallax, other). Specifically the tools, name conventions, translating into code, and any other part of the process.
