3

Where do you keep all your inspirations, which you can browse comfortably in 100% size without frames??

3 hours ago from , UI/UX Designer

For some time I've been looking for a place where I can organize my UI inspirations in folders and browse them by default in 100% size without any additional frames, page navigation etc. In other words, so that I can only browse a file/photograph in natural size and use the arrows on the keyboard to move to the next file. Most of the services offer something like this, but usually, I have to bring them closer to their natural size every time. Pinterest goes away because it significantly reduces the size of our image files and their quality and shows everything in a frame. I used Google Drive, Dropbox but it's not so comfortable there either because these services show photos in a frame. And I want the photo to start from the top, without other interface elements. So as if you clicked the right mouse button on the image and marked "open in your browser". Only with this solution, I have to do it every time. I can't go to the next file simply by clicking the arrows.

What do you recommend?

Forgive me if I have complicated it too much.

2 comments

  • junjie shao, 27 minutes ago

    I think Finder + Quick Look already suits your workflow?

    Nevertheless, I do think you can give a try on References.Design. In fact, I just posted another thread about the new features in version 2.0

    Basically, you can link your existing folders with the app and all the images will be scanned and shown in the app. You can double click on an image to view it in 100% scale (unless it is larger than the viewport, in that case the image will be scaled to fit).

    We've built the user interface to be as little as possible, but it is not truly "frameless". There are still some basic controls there. To make it truly frameless, you can right click on an image and choose to Open in New Window, then it will show only the image itself with the system's "traffic lights" for window control. Again it will try to show the image in 100% scale unless it is larger than your screen size.

    It may not fit for your workflow perfectly, but check the other features like aggregated online inspirations, smart content detecting and Inspire Me!, I think it will worth your time to at least have a try!

    1 point
  • Artur Eldib, a minute ago

    I tried Dropmark, its ok, but want to see if theres something better that I dont know of.

    0 points