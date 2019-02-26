Where do you keep all your inspirations, which you can browse comfortably in 100% size without frames??

For some time I've been looking for a place where I can organize my UI inspirations in folders and browse them by default in 100% size without any additional frames, page navigation etc. In other words, so that I can only browse a file/photograph in natural size and use the arrows on the keyboard to move to the next file. Most of the services offer something like this, but usually, I have to bring them closer to their natural size every time. Pinterest goes away because it significantly reduces the size of our image files and their quality and shows everything in a frame. I used Google Drive, Dropbox but it's not so comfortable there either because these services show photos in a frame. And I want the photo to start from the top, without other interface elements. So as if you clicked the right mouse button on the image and marked "open in your browser". Only with this solution, I have to do it every time. I can't go to the next file simply by clicking the arrows.

What do you recommend?

Forgive me if I have complicated it too much.