Looking For Some Feedback (hasansyed.com)
3 hours ago from Hasan Syed
The entire site is not serving retina-ready images.
Hi Hasan,
Here are some quick thoughts:
Hi A Toronto based digital marketer with a...
This doesn't make grammatical sense and should be re-phrased to something like "Hi, I'm Hasan, A Toronto based digital marketer..."
The logo appears blurry on my screen (a retina iMac), I'd recommend using an SVG instead to keep it sharp regardless of resolution.
Visually, the spacing feels out of balance. The leading on the introduction paragraph is very spaced, but the general padding on the sections around it feel a too tight in contrast. I'd either tighten up the leading, or increase the overall spacing.
On the individual projects on the "Portfolio" page, I would generally expect to be able to click the image to take me to the project. I'd consider wrapping them in a link.
The following line includes a highlighted ampersand:
latest design trends & learn new coding languages
The ampersand looks like a link, as all your other links appear in the red highlight colour. What purpose does highlighting the ampersand serve? I'd also argue that using an ampersand mid-sentence like this feels a little off grammatically speaking.
Hope this helps :)
