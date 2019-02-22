4
Saw this nifty little loading animation - How was this made? (dribbble.com)
1 hour ago from Jennifer Nuncio, Designer at Conta Marketing
Like Jordan mentioned, Webflow. View the source of the page and you can see that they used WF.
She has webflow in the dribbble tag so I am assuming its powered by WF.
