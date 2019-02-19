How tiny changes in typography have dramatically increased time on the page

Hi, I am a front-end developer and I started diving into web typography and found out that by changing font styles on a webpage you could achieve massive results. For example, by decreasing letter spacing for titles and increasing them in the regular text the Reader becomes less aware of size content and could actually start reading it.

Also, I realized that justified alignment is not the best case for your sections, because browsers are not handling the alignment very well. So, simply use text-align: left; and stop thinking about random white space between the words.

Experiment continued for a month and the traffic was equally the same. The results are pretty interesting:

old version — avg. time on page before typography improvement = 1:38min

current version — avg. time on page after improvement = 3:37min

Why did that happen? What do you think?