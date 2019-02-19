How tiny changes in typography have dramatically increased time on the page
2 hours ago from Vl Berezovsky, front-end developer @ flawlessapp
Hi, I am a front-end developer and I started diving into web typography and found out that by changing font styles on a webpage you could achieve massive results. For example, by decreasing letter spacing for titles and increasing them in the regular text the Reader becomes less aware of size content and could actually start reading it.
Also, I realized that justified alignment is not the best case for your sections, because browsers are not handling the alignment very well. So, simply use text-align: left; and stop thinking about random white space between the words.
Experiment continued for a month and the traffic was equally the same. The results are pretty interesting:
- old version — avg. time on page before typography improvement = 1:38min
- current version — avg. time on page after improvement = 3:37min
Why did that happen? What do you think?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now