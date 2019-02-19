9

How tiny changes in typography have dramatically increased time on the page

2 hours ago from , front-end developer @ flawlessapp

Hi, I am a front-end developer and I started diving into web typography and found out that by changing font styles on a webpage you could achieve massive results. For example, by decreasing letter spacing for titles and increasing them in the regular text the Reader becomes less aware of size content and could actually start reading it.

Also, I realized that justified alignment is not the best case for your sections, because browsers are not handling the alignment very well. So, simply use text-align: left; and stop thinking about random white space between the words.

Experiment continued for a month and the traffic was equally the same. The results are pretty interesting:

  • old version — avg. time on page before typography improvement = 1:38min
  • current version — avg. time on page after improvement = 3:37min

Why did that happen? What do you think?

  • vadim mikhnovvadim mikhnov, 13 minutes ago

    the Reader becomes less aware of size content and could actually start reading it

    That's just a theory though. i.e. have you considered that maybe you just significantly decreased readability and now people spend more time processing your copy?

  • Clarissa H., 1 hour ago

    very surprised there was such a difference between the 2 versions. what was your sample size?

  • Adam Fisher-CoxAdam Fisher-Cox, a minute ago

    Honestly, I don't buy that kind of a jump from these changes - what was your sample size? Have you kicked the tires on this and tried to figure out all the ways this could possibly be bad data?

  • Jared CJared C, a minute ago

    This is interesting, definitely a unique but important thing to try tweaking. I think stripe does something like this with their typographic treatments.

