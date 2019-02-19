6 Ageism in Tech: Why Older Designers Are Better Than Younger Designers (medium.com)3 hours ago from Christina Wu, Product DesignerLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now