Gmail as a Google Inbox Replacement (boxysuite.com)
6 hours ago from Fabrizio Rinaldi, Designer @ Boxy
6 hours ago from Fabrizio Rinaldi, Designer @ Boxy
Bundles (including Trips) will be what I miss the most. I've spent years tweaking my Updates bundle to only push-notify me of things that I really care about. I hope that doesn't all go down the drain with the switch.
I plan to continue using inbox until the day I can't, but this is a nice intro to some of the features I will be forced to learn
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now