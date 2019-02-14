3
Take the State of CSS 2019 Survey (stateofcss.com)
3 hours ago from Sacha Greif, Creator at Sidebar
3 hours ago from Sacha Greif, Creator at Sidebar
Scroll snap is actually working? I tried to use it many times with no success..
After the success of the State of JavaScript survey (http://2018.stateofjs.com), we've decided to take on the other half of the front-end equation!
I think this is going to be very interesting, especially with all the new developments in CSS lately…
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now