  • igor ok, 1 minute ago

    Wow, It’s crazy

  • ChrisArchitec t, 15 hours ago

    more details since none seem to have been provided on site:

    Recently a talented group of researchers at Nvidia released the current state of the art generative adversarial network, StyleGAN, over at https://github.com/NVlabs/stylegan I have decided to dig into my own pockets and raise some public awareness for this technology. Faces are most salient to our cognition, so I've decided to put that specific pretrained model up. Their research group have also included pretrained models for cats, cars, and bedrooms in their repository that you can immediately use. Each time you refresh the site, the network will generate a new facial image from scratch from a 512 dimensional vector.

