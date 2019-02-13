Work and life of Stanley Kubrick (kubrick.life)
4 hours ago from ChrisArchitec t, webdev, ops & solver of things
4 hours ago from ChrisArchitec t, webdev, ops & solver of things
This is really awesome. Warning though, I wanted to share with my team and saw some of it is kinda NSFW.
Incredible content! But a bit over-the-top with the effects.
Sites like this always remind me of Frank Chimero's quote, “This is how I feel about so many of the fancy websites I see. ‘It is fascinating that you can do that, but it’s really not what a website is supposed to do.” via https://frankchimero.com/writing/the-webs-grain/
However, I enjoyed the simplified mobile experience greatly :)
I think the effects were justified here because they're literally trying to do something with a cinematic aesthetic. 99.9999% of other scenarios, tho, right there with ya.
Feel ya. Some of the animations are really smart but get lost in the plethora
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now