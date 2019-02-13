4 comments

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, a minute ago

    This is really awesome. Warning though, I wanted to share with my team and saw some of it is kinda NSFW.

    0 points
  • Nic TrentNic Trent, 3 hours ago

    Incredible content! But a bit over-the-top with the effects.

    Sites like this always remind me of Frank Chimero's quote, “This is how I feel about so many of the fancy websites I see. ‘It is fascinating that you can do that, but it’s really not what a website is supposed to do.” via https://frankchimero.com/writing/the-webs-grain/

    However, I enjoyed the simplified mobile experience greatly :)

    0 points
    • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 hour ago

      I think the effects were justified here because they're literally trying to do something with a cinematic aesthetic. 99.9999% of other scenarios, tho, right there with ya.

      0 points
      • Nic TrentNic Trent, a minute ago

        Feel ya. Some of the animations are really smart but get lost in the plethora

        0 points