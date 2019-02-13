We AB tested having a sticky add to cart button (sticky won)

I'll be honest, my personal opinion is that a sticky add to cart button on ecommerce sites makes it feel like the site is trying too hard or being too pushy, but the data was pretty convincing in this case that sticky = higher conversion rate. Figured this could be useful when you're discussing this with bosses/clients.

https://growthrock.co/sticky-add-to-cart-button-example/

Has anyone else tested sticky/fixed buttons like this? Curious if there is data showing non-sticky performing better.