We AB tested having a sticky add to cart button (sticky won)

14 hours ago from , Conversion Strategist at GrowthRock.co

I'll be honest, my personal opinion is that a sticky add to cart button on ecommerce sites makes it feel like the site is trying too hard or being too pushy, but the data was pretty convincing in this case that sticky = higher conversion rate. Figured this could be useful when you're discussing this with bosses/clients.

https://growthrock.co/sticky-add-to-cart-button-example/

Has anyone else tested sticky/fixed buttons like this? Curious if there is data showing non-sticky performing better.

  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 9 hours ago

    I kind of feel it borderlines on being a dark pattern, but hey, dark patters net conversions :P

    (tbh, it's not really a dark pattern at all, but personally I kind of agree that the behavior feels pushy. If it increases sales though then it's gotta be counted as a win I suppose!)

  • Gabriel Sturk, 1 minute ago

    We already knew that the conversion increase when the add to cart's being visible above the fold. And now some of the largest ecoms in Sweden are changing over to sticky add to cart buttons so I'm convinced it's the right way to go!

  • Patrick Marx, a minute ago

    We're currently redesign our shop and are arguing about whether a sticky add to cart button is too pushy, hopefully this article will help us find a solution. Thanks for sharing, Devesh!

  • Jakub LinowskiJakub Linowski, 2 minutes ago

    Awesome work! We have 4 test results in favor of this pattern over at https://goodui.org/patterns/41/ - predicting a positive outcome. :) I would love to include your test result to strengthen the predictive power of this pattern even further.

  • Steven Lamar, 11 hours ago

    Gee who would have thought... I am either the smartest designer in the world or everyone else is overthinking everything about design now a days. Yeah no shit when you show the CTA as the user scrolls they would be more likely to click on the button and hopefully make a purchase. This is probably do to them having a better understanding of what they are purchasing through the information they gathered on the page.

    I get so tired of these design blog posts stating obvious shit. Maybe I should start doing it so I can become design internet famous, and finally people will look at me and go, "Wow he really knows what he is talking about doesn't he."

    • Gabriel Sturk, 10 hours ago

      Even though I agree with you you're being a bit harsh. It's not close to being the standard yet, so there will of course be a lot of findings still.

      • A B, 7 minutes ago

        Case studies, such as this, can help to support our own ideas and suggestions to those who have less natural insight into UI/UX improvement. I have found this to be especially true with external clients or internal managers outside of product or design.

        You can put a good case forward with your own insights, backing that up with additional research and findings can really help propel that forward. It helps to build trust.

        So obvious stuff can be useful stuff.

    • Devesh Khanal, 4 hours ago

      It’s not obvious at all. We have tested other sticky CTAs that absolutely did not help. There are a lot more subtleties (as I felt we discussed responsibly and honestly in the article) than just “CTA visible = good” to whether this works or not like the brand, the product, the page. For example if you had a sticky CTA on Ferrari’s website would it get more people to drop $100k on a car? Probably not. They aren’t deciding to purchase on a whim.

