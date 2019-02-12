Tiny Trend: Mouse Interactions (designmodo.com)
1 day ago from Michael Tuna, Designer
1 day ago from Michael Tuna, Designer
Leave my mouse alone please.
The Duroc and Ben Mingo websites gave me anxiety when using them... I didn't try the rest. Can't say I'm a fan of these mouse interactions at all.
That Virtual Self page reminded me of the glory days of Flash sites. Disable javascript or CSS and the site fails to display anything meaningful.
a splashy bubble trail was a novelty in early 2016
Try a novelty in 2006.
(Fixed) Tiny trend against basic usability best practices: mouse interactions
