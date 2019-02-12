Invision bought Trunk and closes it (invisionapp.com)
1 day ago from Tomas Anthony, Product Designer
I always found Invision ok, instead of spending so much money on creating documentaries, buying other startups and getting designers rockstars as testimonials, I prefer they spend the 10% of those $ on the actual product...
I've had countless talks with their support teams and sales folks who threaten to solve my issues with Invision v7 aka codename vaporware. The lack of transparency about the problems and supposed solutions with their customer base has been baffling, especially compared to unicorn companies. All in all, they basically beat all the simple screen sharing competition, and then completely stopped innovating while pivoting away from their core base to build...something else. No one really knows for sure. Maybe not even Clark.
This could be a game changer IMO. All in one product for design, prototype, animation, inspection, design system management, and version control?
Now if it would stop crashing for me every 10 minutes, I might actually use it.
If it would stop… :-)
But I mean I really just wanna to prototype things in it...
No, no, you don't understand. It's physically impossible to design without the rest.
It would be nice if they actually used their tools and fully realized the job stories behind the features they're building.
I'm on a 4-5 person distributed team and we are constantly having issues with the limited (read stagnant) feature-set of InVision. In som many regards, it's as if they added an option or button to solve one problem, but never fully realized the job story and motivations behind the problem.
For example, look at Live Embed. We use JIRA and Slack. When I'm writing docs or tickets and need to live embed screens, the experience starts on a sour note immediately. Firstly, the problematic size and onHover display method of the Live Embed
Icon-Button. If I had a dime for every time I missed the damn thing, repeatedly, and proceeded to watch others do the same.
Secondly, why does it ask me my target destination EVERY SINGLE TIME, then go on to reveal a second dialog with the appropriately formatted Live-Embed URL? Is there really no way to define a default (in this case, Jira)? The second modal is equally frustrating considering the dialog knows the component/element that spawned it. For the love of dog… can we just get a "Copy Live Embed URL/Code" onHover of the damn target-destination? But wait… there is more.
Third, screw all that doubleOnHover-wubba-lubba-dub-dub! Let me choose a default/preferred target-destination. On hover of the fracking screen-tile, reveal the live embed icon, in fact, reveal ALL three of the icons. There is no reason to hide them in an overflow menu if they only appear on hover…
Aaaand fourthly… Last thing I swear… Let me grab the live embed URL at the screen level AND the project level.
That's just inVision Live Embed. I got plenty more usability issues to rave about once we move on to things like Freehand, the mobile app, CRAFT, Missing "high demand" functionality like stateful buttons and overlays without the BS work around.
We haven't even gotten to Studio yet…
I love seeing all the rants now. I've been ranting about InVision for years (it's been over 2 years since they posted about having been working on "v7" of the core tools for over a year… 3+ years without a meaningful update, in THIS industry? Seriously?)
I'm likely going to move our shop over to Anima for prototyping, commenting, and dev handoff. Their new 3.0 has some wrinkles to iron out, but it's feature set is great, and it doesn't try to replace Sketch like IV clearly aims to do now.
I gave up on Invision for 2 years. It's not made for large projects. It spot is small low fidelity sites. Its probably why they have been spending all their dev time in their new studio.
I support this person!
Hey Justin! Thanks for the super helpful feedback. I would love to chat more with you 1-1 on how we can fix these issue for you and your team. It sucks when the tools we rely on aren't living up to our expectations, and. I hate that we are doing that to y'all now.
I think what you are looking for is called Adobe XD ;-p
Seems like this as a good place as any to pile on
criticism rants feedback about Invision.
I too am in the process of moving my whole team off of Invision as our platform for sharing prototypes etc. 3 years ago it was the go-to, everything was working smoothly and the "quirks" I figured would be ironed out as the product matured. (Example quirk: when setting up a link in the web app you can search by screen name in the dropdown...unless you are adding the link as an overlay. Then you have to scroll in a seemingly randomly ordered list of 300+ screens. I reported this over 2 years ago and got a jolly "We're aware of this issue and we're keeping it in mind for v7").
The last year has been a horrible experience full of regret that we adopted Invision so heavily. I'm constantly getting seeing people struggling with syncing/craft updates/performance/downtime/speed and downright confusion, especially for clients. (add in some aggressive sales tactics/lack of transparency about direction/constant content marketing and you've got a real tire fire).
Our shop is not, it seems, the intended audience of Studio. We do not use animation at all in our prototypes, and most of our work is desktop enterprise software. I have no use for the kinds of app screen animation-transitions that seem to be the selling point of Studio. This isn't a problem, I don't think all products need to be geared towards my use case at all. However, Studio is being pushed as a All-in-one screen design tool and a replacement for the web-app we use today.
Reading what I'm writing here, it seems I'm just salty that I thought they were building a simple product that suited my work perfectly, only to see the company go in a different direction while still (somewhat) leading us on with the launch of v7 of the core product. I am embarrassed that I helped to convert team members to the tool previously, and I don't think I'd ever be able to adopt anything from Invision again.
Unfortunately, there is no other alternative I would recommend instead. Sketch's prototype solution is good enough for now, and once we get overlays then I'll be satisfied I think. XD can also do this now, so I think us in the 'boring' design space will need to stick to the core basics of these tools.
/rant
Edit: markdown
Hey Joe! Thank you for the honest feedback. Clearly we missed the mark with y'all, and while I bummed about that, I know we can be better. I'm the design community manager for InVision, and would love to chat with you, if you are interested. I'm so sorry you've had this experience, and I would love to see how we can make it better.
Alexa traffic rank shows almost a dead site. Haven't ever heard and used anything called Trunk. Best wishes, but for me it's a sign that Invision can't stabilize Studio due to competitive tools, and desperately seeking for a miracle
Invision is not spending money on this. Sometimes these deals are just small hire and knowledge transfer transactions to save face.
What is Trunk?
Maybe Drunk?
Good grief. How do they have so much money to do everything except improve their core product?
Invision is dog slow and has been for years. Certainly not going to try Studio or whatever else until they can load a bundle of PNGs in a browser in a reasonably performant way.
seems like this is their attempt at the powerful Sketch + Abstract combo. Acquiring other companies and feature-sets isn't going to fix the fact that Studio is a major pain to use, and for me and my team, still not ready for production-level work.
