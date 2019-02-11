React for Design (react.design)
Im not seeing enough to make me want to shell out $40. I'm interested but all I get is a vague description about what I will learn.
Thanks for the feedback Stan. I’ll try to add more content in the future. Any questions in particular you wanted answered?
Yes, I'd love to know what the outcome of this course would be for me? What exactly will I learn and to what extent? Also as others have mentioned what should I already know? Basic JavaScript? HTML? Redux?
Hi Stan, I added a FAQ section with answers to at least one of your questions. The lessons titles cover the concepts taught in the course. Hope that clears things up some. if there's anything else I can do to make it clearer let me know.
Thanks again for your feedback!
Yeah. There are TONS of great React courses already out there. Here's another designer-focused one by the guy who did the great iOS app course Design+Code. Good track record: https://designcode.io/react-for-designers
Wheres the free trial thats mentioned in the pricing options?
Not sure. I don't see those since I'm usually logged in. They're pretty responsive, so I'm sure you can toss them an email if you have any questions on it.
maybe take the free lesson and then decide? it's a class, not a video game.
And here I am thinking our jobs as designers is to communicate things clearly so that people don't have to waste their time figuring something out... Ah well.
For me it was the fact that the first lesson is "Building a Simple Component".
I am all up for getting up and running quickly, but skimming over the foundations of what react does vs javascript etc will probably backfire once you try to make something a little more complex.
Looking great Phillip! The only thing stopping me from Signing Up is some sort of help understanding what I might need to know already? Do I need js experience? HTML, CSS? etc
A FAQ or a couple of notes about this would probably go a long way to increasing conversions.
That's exactly what I'm feeling.
Hi Dave, thanks for the feedback. I'm working on a FAQ section now. To answer your question, This course assumes some baseline web development experience. If you've used the terminal, HTML, CSS, or JS then learning React is very doable. Even if you don't feel like you know enough, you end up learning a lot about all these technologies as you learn React.
I wrote an article on getting started with React. If you've done the two things in the article mentioned in the article, you are probably ready for the course.
UPDATED: I added a FAQ section to the page
a little light on details.
