14
Intro to Font Metrics (westonthayer.com)
2 days ago from Weston Thayer, Product designer / developer
2 days ago from Weston Thayer, Product designer / developer
Great article Weston! I am constantly frustrated by Figma's (and other design tools) wild inconsistencies when aligning type within a bounding box - it seems to vary dramatically from typeface-to-typeface.
I'm glad to see some discussion around this pain point :)
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now