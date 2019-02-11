Interesting way to illustrate an article (features.propublica.org)
2 days ago from Joao Carvalho, UX Designer
I wish someone would get this type of thing right and prove it can actually be done. This was nice looking but the scroll-jacking got messed up and I'm not sure if I was seeing the right animations at the right time. There is a fundamental flaw with basing your web design on having to scroll or interact at a certain speed or in a certain order.
What did/do you think of this NY Times article from a few years ago.
I remember thinking it was cool at the time, but it was one of the first mainstream things using this technique, so I forgave more of the jankiness. Scrolling through it now, nothing has loaded in time to keep up with me and it's constantly unclear if whitespace is intentional or where some diagram is supposed to be. A couple of the videos/animations that did load are constantly flickering up and down if I'm scrolled all the way to the bottom of the page. And nothing in here needs to be an animation, so it's just detracting from the reading and comprehension experience.
I was really enjoying the read until after 30 min in I realized I wasn't even 1/4 of the way through the article.
I've enjoyed many of the recent NY Times interactive articles that are able to use similar ideas in a smooth way - without overdoing it.
