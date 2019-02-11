Free Image Resizer - Instantly resize your images for 50+ social media and web formats (promo.com)
2 days ago from Tamar Garfunkel, Product Manager
Glad you liked it!
Thanks!
Very useful to free up some very tedious hours for junior designers everywhere :)
Agreed Adam, it's exactly what we had in mind when we built it. :-)
Nice one. API? We do a lot of user-generated content for social sharing, and being able to tap into this for some server-side processing could be interesting. We currently use Cloudinary, but it requires a bit of manual set up.
Hi Elias, Unfortunately still no API, but something to think about for the future. Will keep you in mind if anything changes on that front.
A real time saver.
Seems like a great tool!
