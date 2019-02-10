2

Freelance vs. Full time ?!?

10 days ago from , Founder @ FOLYOZ

I am interested to hear the experience of those who have "made it" in design, illustration, art direction, and creative direction.

Do you find that you have achieved more, earned more, and gained better opportunities by doing contract work with clients, or bouncing around full-time positions at companies (or staying put)?

We have been able to get some good information concerning our audience for www.folyoz.net , but I'm very interested to hear your opinions!

  • Peyton Goen, 10 days ago

    Even if you are just beginning your career, I would love to hear your experience deciding how to work!

