What is the correct approach for gathering feedback from different departments at the same time?

2 hours ago from , UI Designer at Doubledigit

What is the correct approach for gathering feedback from different departments (legal, marketing, cx, art direction) at the same time when you need to deliver UI? I worked as a UI Designer for an eCommerce and getting feedback from an excel sheet is sometimes a huge pain.

My UI team already use basecamp, Jira and Trello, but that's something legal won't try. So that's not an option for the moment.

  • Bhavya Aggarwal, 1 minute ago

    Hi David, Making stakeholder feedback easy is what we are trying to solve at zipBoard. You can share a link for a quick feedback from your stakeholders and they will quickly and easily be able to send their comments. Take a look at a sample link set up here: https://app.zipboard.co/s/z2TMB Let me know, if this helps streamline your workflow.

    -Bhavya ( zipBoard founder)

