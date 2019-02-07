What is the correct approach for gathering feedback from different departments at the same time?
2 hours ago from David Melendez, UI Designer at Doubledigit
What is the correct approach for gathering feedback from different departments (legal, marketing, cx, art direction) at the same time when you need to deliver UI? I worked as a UI Designer for an eCommerce and getting feedback from an excel sheet is sometimes a huge pain.
My UI team already use basecamp, Jira and Trello, but that's something legal won't try. So that's not an option for the moment.
