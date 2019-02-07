Expensify's 5M$ Superbowl Ad Teardown
5 hours ago from Louis-Xavier Lavallee, LouisXavier
Hey there,
Louis here. I'm a Product Designer who wants to build a community around Design, Growth and Psychology.
I'm slowly building a library of interactive teardowns of interesting products with a "comicbook" approach.
I'd love to get your brutally honest feedback on the flow so far, what you like and don't like.
The first piece I did was about Expensify's superbowl Ad and its related UX.
Here's a first version:
https://growth.design/expensify-superbowl-teardown
Let me know what you think! Cheers!
