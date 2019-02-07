Can I write “Creative Director” on a student résumé / CV?

I’m a student with about 8 years of experience in event design. I recently was responsible for managing a 5-person design team (for a 24-hour hackathon) that produced a total of about 16 different deliverables (e.g. social media ads, posters, T-shirts, signage) over 3 months. I ran iterative design reviews twice a week and acted as a mentor to the younger students on our team. I made sure everything was completed (close to) on-time, that design deliverables were according to branding guidelines, and liaised between our team and others.

Thus, is it appropriate to call myself the “Creative Director” of the team on my CV? That’s what it seems like I was doing (according to Wikipedia) but does that come across as snooty/big-headed, especially for a student? It seems like one may need more experience before you can call yourself that… or perhaps it’s impostor syndrome?