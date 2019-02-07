Does anyone here actually use UI kits?

There's a ton of UI kits available, with seemingly more every day. For the most part they're well done, but I don't get their utility.

Surely anyone with the skills to use Sketch with a UI kit could design their own? If they don't, then that's what Wordpress themes and Squarespace are for.

The ones I've seen are so specifically designed that they must be almost as much work to customise as to create. Unless you want project to look exactly like it.

For example, when I worked for a web agency I tried to create a UI kit to use across all projects. I found that as each client was so different, it took more time to customise the kit than just starting again.

Also, they don't address the development side, meaning they may cut down a few hours in Sketch, but still have to be implemented from scratch in code.

I'd love to be proved wrong.

Where have UI kits helped you? How have you used them? Do you use them in production?