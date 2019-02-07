8

Does anyone here actually use UI kits?

Head of Design

There's a ton of UI kits available, with seemingly more every day. For the most part they're well done, but I don't get their utility.

Surely anyone with the skills to use Sketch with a UI kit could design their own? If they don't, then that's what Wordpress themes and Squarespace are for.

The ones I've seen are so specifically designed that they must be almost as much work to customise as to create. Unless you want project to look exactly like it.

For example, when I worked for a web agency I tried to create a UI kit to use across all projects. I found that as each client was so different, it took more time to customise the kit than just starting again.

Also, they don't address the development side, meaning they may cut down a few hours in Sketch, but still have to be implemented from scratch in code.

I'd love to be proved wrong.

Where have UI kits helped you? How have you used them? Do you use them in production?

  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, 4 hours ago

    sure. I've used them a time or two.

    For me, it's along the lines of: I've got a project, and the turn around time is incredibly tight for the 'first pass' ....as in, the client wants to see a mockup or idea in the next few days... happens more often than I'd like, but that's the business. So, you start coming up with your general ideas, layouts etc... but, you just so happen to come across a UI kit on your travels... and it's very close to what you're trying to accomplish...or more likely, there's 'aspects' of it that do.

    so.

    you buy that thing, or download it or whatever, and use the pieces that you liked, in order to create the project.

    it's not that mysterious really.

    It all depends on the situation, or the place you work. Sometimes you need a head start on a project, sometimes you need a few pieces that you don't have time to make yourself...but they're crucial to your project, so you buy em.

    It's honestly not necessary to rebuild the wheel for every single project that comes across your plate.

  • Jan Losert, 20 minutes ago

    Hi Matt, As I mentioned here a few times already since this is a normal designer's reaction to every UI Kit promoted here. If you're familiar with Sketch and UI you'll obviously end up using your own stuff. But the major audience for UI Kits is beginners and project owners who are not designers and mainly! mainly! Developers who take the ui kits and create their own apps using the UI Kits. Our customers of Dashboard UI Kit 3.0 (https://janlosert.com/dashboard) are also CEOs of small startups who use the kit to create some sort of a wireframes/layouts to be able to put their ideas on the table.

    For more senior designers (who are obviously just a small portion of the audience as you can tell and that's why you posted your questions) the kit can help to take a look at how others are building dashboards in terms of Grid settings, margins, padding, styleguide of the typography etc.

  • Kyle ConradKyle Conrad, a minute ago

    I think the "wireframe" UI kits are the most useful, as I can easily spin up a bunch of wireframe options without worrying about styling.

  • Max Quinn, a minute ago

    I never used to see the point but am definitely coming round.

    When I've found them most useful is when working with frontend frameworks on products where we're designing quickly and don't need something heavily customised. Eg: A company admin system that's in no way customer facing.

    The developer is using Semantic-UI frontend framework for example, with only minor styling tweaks to bring it on brand. But the thing still needs designing in terms of putting all the components together in a logical way. Having a well set up Sketch file with all the elements of Semantic-UI helps me speed up my workflow while also ensuring I stick within the constraints.

    I can also see the use outside of that context when creating a big design system, but only really for the sake of smaller components. Having all buttons, fields, dropdowns, calendar pickers, etc all ready to go in well constructed symbols saves a tonne of time, and by editing just a few colours they can be full customised to the large majority of brands.

    As a slight side note: they can be really useful to learn Sketch techniques, particularly in terms of how to best nest symbols and create components that are very responsive and customisable. They're largely created by people who are in the nuts and bolts of UI every single day, so as someone who's spread across UI/UX/Strategy I'm delighted to be able to work off their deeper expertise.

