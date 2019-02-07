2
WTF is JAMstack? (jamstack.wtf)
7 hours ago from Pedro Duarte, Front End Developer
nice one
JAMstack is the new buzzword of 2019. I think it's important to become acquainted to its concepts and how its benefits can improve the way developers work.
Hopefully this guide will help ✌️
