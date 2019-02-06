4
Gmail Big Redesign for iOS and Android (designmodo.com)
1 hour ago from Michael Tuna, Designer
1 hour ago from Michael Tuna, Designer
Or you could just go to the original arstechnica article where these images were stolen from.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2019/01/hands-on-with-the-new-gmail-for-android-and-ios/
https://www.designernews.co/stories/100285-handson-with-the-new-gmail-for-android-and-ios
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now