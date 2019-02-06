Before starting a new project I was deeply involved in Google Fonts exploration process to discover most legible, interesting and underrated best web fonts to use in 2019.

As the result, I've made a Figma library where are 24 Sans and Sans Serif fonts were declared as global styles. Each of it contains some vertical and horizontal spacing tweaks for the best web performance.

It's completely free, so duplicate for Figma here: https://www.figma.com/file/Kpr4Y09zo5AILWaedKbH7POh/Figma-Fonts-Playground-System/duplicate

Helps designers to be better at typography

Fits for typefaces pairing research

Labeled, named and organized

Powered by Figma global styles

I am planning to write a Medium post soon describing each font closer with suggestions for which kind of product it might fit. So, stay tuned :)