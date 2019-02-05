1 comment

  Mick N, 3 hours ago

    Theo Rosendorf of Typographic Desk Reference (TDR) fame, has released a new javascript-based tool for adjusting size, leading, & grades.

    Here's what he has to say:

    Going on five years, we have used Textblock to great effect at Glyphic. It was originally used for design prototypes, and over time slipped into production for sites already using JavaScript. We now use it to typeset all of our work. It’s quick to use and gives complete control over type size and spacing.

    We thought it was just too good to keep to ourselves so we have released it open source. We hope you enjoy using it as much as we have.

