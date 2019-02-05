Flatfile.io | The new standard for data import
1 hour ago from Randolph Wiafe, UX Designer
Importing data using CSV or XLS files into web apps is typically inefficient, inconsistent, and downright frustrating for users. That’s why we built Flatfile.io. We've created a Javascript-based CSV and XLS importer with an intuitive interface that integrates visually and functionally into any web app, instantly improving the data import experience for users.
We’d love your feedback and I’m here to answer any questions! Thank you!
Check it out here: https://flatfile.io/
