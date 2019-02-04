Revision Path Ep. 280: Jamika D. Burge, PhD; Dean of Eno University at Capital One (soundcloud.com)
4 days ago from Maurice Cherry, Head of Media at Glitch
February on Revision Path is sponsored by Capital One, and we’re bringing you the stories of four Black women that are part of the Capital One Digital team.
Meet Jamika D. Burge, PhD, dean of Eno University and a “human computer scientist” who works at the intersection of tech and design. She focuses on inclusitvity in AI and machine learning, and truly proves that tech and design aren’t just one-dimensional subjects.
We spoke on her work at Capital One as she walked me through how Capital One uses technology in their digital team, and she talked about blackComputeHER, an organization and conference she created that is dedicated to supporting computer science and STEM education and workforce development for Black girls and women. Listen on for Jamika’s thoughts on computer science at HBCUs, Black tech conferences, and more!
