3 comments

  • Robert BulloughRobert Bullough, 26 minutes ago

    Great initiative so firstly, bravo!

    One (hopefully constructive) piece of UX feedback: This is a design showcase right? You want to elevate black talent in the design industry. Awesome! Yet, the main image on each card is a profile pic which kinda follows the model more suited to either a social site or a dating platform. You might want to consider if someone's face is really the best poster for their skills.

    Thanks

    1 point
  • Robert BulloughRobert Bullough, 2 minutes ago

    Comment #2 (since i can't seem to reply my own comment)

    Having just done a little browsing through your site and clicking through to some of the links, I must admit- putting a face to the work really personalises it (far more so than it would with a grab of some gfx). So whilst I don't totally rescind my previous feedback there's something rather lovely about connecting a real human to the work :)

    0 points
  • Jeff HilnbrandJeff Hilnbrand, a minute ago

    Thank you for this!

    0 points