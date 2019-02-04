BlacksWhoDesign (blackswho.design)
5 hours ago from Wes O'Haire, Product Designer at Dropbox. Previously Hudl
Great initiative so firstly, bravo!
One (hopefully constructive) piece of UX feedback: This is a design showcase right? You want to elevate black talent in the design industry. Awesome! Yet, the main image on each card is a profile pic which kinda follows the model more suited to either a social site or a dating platform. You might want to consider if someone's face is really the best poster for their skills.
Thanks
Comment #2 (since i can't seem to reply my own comment)
Having just done a little browsing through your site and clicking through to some of the links, I must admit- putting a face to the work really personalises it (far more so than it would with a grab of some gfx). So whilst I don't totally rescind my previous feedback there's something rather lovely about connecting a real human to the work :)
Thank you for this!
