  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 7 hours ago

    what about pair designing

    • Christian Beck, 3 hours ago

      Nice call. I have actually never done that so it didn't even occur to me.

    • Bevan StephensBevan Stephens, 4 minutes ago

      Xtreme design we call it. Didn’t realise it was a thing beyond my small team. It rules.

    • Andrew Washuta, 3 minutes ago

      Pairing for designers is an amazing tactic, but not without pitfalls. It's super good for generating ideas together and talking through design decisions in the moment, as well as course-correcting if someone is getting off track. It's great for relinquishing the silos us designers usually fall into. I do think there is a time and place for it though, not always. Too much and you might end up not pushing the boundaries as much as you would have had you separated and then paired after for feedback. Ie. Can't have too much of a good thing. But overall, I like it, it's great. We have product designers at our company who lead features and then will pair occasionally with other designers when a design jam is needed.

  • John Williams, 1 hour ago

    Loved the piece about animations. Unless you work for a large well-funded company, rarely will your animations be implemented by devs.

  • Jennifer Nguyen, 4 hours ago

    the bit about Facebook cracked me up! I'm glad to hear I'm not the only one out there that feels the same way....

  • Chris Johnston, 4 hours ago

    I can't quite tell if this is suppose to be sarcastic or if the author is just having a really bad day.

    • Christian Beck, 2 hours ago

      Both! It's mainly an abridged collections of my criticisms of popular things. Like I said in the article, I have done or do almost all those things (except working at Facebook). It was just a critical/humorous take on things we sometimes get a little too carried away with.

  • Bevan StephensBevan Stephens, 16 minutes ago

    This is a beautiful piece of writing, love it. More realism please.

