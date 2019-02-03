Polar Redesign (behance.net)
1 day ago from Roland Hidvegi, Product Designer
1 day ago from Roland Hidvegi, Product Designer
This is great! I kind of wish the new wordmark was oblique as well.
Thank Andy! In my opinion, if I use oblique wordmark there would be two different dynamic elements in the logo. I tried to create a bit contrast using static wordmark combined with the gradient O symbol. I think if I use a separate label plus symbol combination the oblique typeface could fit.
Good call! I could see the two being a little tough to mix. Either way, it looks great. Nice work!
Thanks for your feedback Andy!
