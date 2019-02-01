2
Webinar: Prototyping with data in Framer X
1 hour ago from Linton Ye, Founder at jimu Labs
Hey DN,
I'll be hosting my third webinar next Wednesday. This time it's about prototyping with data which will cover working with local data, REST and GraphQL APIs etc.
Check out more details on this tweet.
Thanks! Linton
