Pair Design. Does anyone have any insights?

We're considering designing in pairs, at least for some aspects of a project. But I'm curious to hear from anyone who's done it. Does it work better for one part of the process than another? ie. wireframeing vs applying ui.

From my brief research, it sounds like designing in pairs in short bursts works better than working together for longer stretches.

Also, does a mix of roles work better than not? Say, a researcher and a visual designer vs two visual designers.

Thanks in advance!

Oh also, inb4 just use figma.