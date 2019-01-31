2

Pair Design. Does anyone have any insights?

We're considering designing in pairs, at least for some aspects of a project. But I'm curious to hear from anyone who's done it. Does it work better for one part of the process than another? ie. wireframeing vs applying ui.

From my brief research, it sounds like designing in pairs in short bursts works better than working together for longer stretches.

Also, does a mix of roles work better than not? Say, a researcher and a visual designer vs two visual designers.

  Matt Homer, 5 minutes ago

    Me and Judit pair design. I am a UX designer and she is a UX researcher and she just wrote an article about How we pair design.

    When we work, we both work. Depending on the stage of the project and what skills are required, we sometimes work on the same task, 1 of us leading, the other supporting. Other times we are on different tasks, with the other constantly available for brainstorming and feedback. We often iterate on each other’s work until we reach the right solution.

    Working as a design pair has been a serious upgrade to our work, both in speed and quality of our design. We can design, test and refine though ideas so much faster. This tight collaboration and accountability makes me a more effective designer.

    1+1=3

