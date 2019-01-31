How to sustain professional (even personal) connections or relations?

Hi DN

I have been a long time consumer of the platform and keep finding great links and articles on the website, however, I thought of using this platform to gain some personal advice as well.

I am not an introvert by nature and find myself really comfortable with people. However, the one thing I am bad at is sustaining relations. I see people around me or on Twitter or other designer groups online, keep referring to their colleagues, friends and this network of people in their conversations. It is as if their social network is so active and engaging. I think this is primarily due to them taking initiatives to start conversations and reply to existing conversations and generally building relations over different mediums.

But that's the one thing I HATE doing. Replying to people. I have about 20 conversations at this moment "UNREAD" on a mix of platforms. I just cannot see myself replying to them. It seems so easy to ignore them. I find ignoring is the easiest escape from any conversation.

It's not like I don't like talking to people. I do, I enjoy it. It's just the initial hurdle of opening that message and replying. Somehow I cannot see myself taking the time out to reply to it. It feels like a TASK to me.

I don't know what I am expecting as an answer here but how do I get over this fear of replying to people and start embracing peoples presence in my life.