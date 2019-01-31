What font size works best for the website header?
40 minutes ago from Ahmed Sulajman, Founder and CEO of Flawless App. Designer + Developer
We see the header text first. It forms an initial impression and defines if the person is interested (scroll more or close the tab). I would be great to win user's attention :)
I defined new text for the header, but I'm struggling with the size, font & spacing for header and secondary test. What do you think will work better?
I made screenshots of different combinations:
current version — font-size: 40px; margin-bottom: 16px
with bigger font and padding — font-size: 40px; margin-bottom: 24px
with thinner font-weight — font-size: 40px; font-weight: 500;
very big version — font-size: 64px; margin-bottom: 32px;)
P.S.: I’m working on a side-project to leave feedback on implemented design for iOS apps. The tool will stream real app from iPhone to Mac, allowing annotate screenshots with UI fixes. Now I'm in the design improvement stage + developing the tool.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now