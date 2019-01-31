10

What font size works best for the website header?

40 minutes ago

We see the header text first. It forms an initial impression and defines if the person is interested (scroll more or close the tab). I would be great to win user's attention :)

I defined new text for the header, but I'm struggling with the size, font & spacing for header and secondary test. What do you think will work better?

I made screenshots of different combinations:

P.S.: I’m working on a side-project to leave feedback on implemented design for iOS apps. The tool will stream real app from iPhone to Mac, allowing annotate screenshots with UI fixes. Now I'm in the design improvement stage + developing the tool.

2 comments

  • Clarissa H., 17 minutes ago

    I like the current version best. I definitely think it should be on one line, so I don't like the "very big version". I think the thinner font-weight isn't as a clear enough hierarchy. The "bigger font and padding" I think has too much padding, though it's a bit hard to tell since the red arrows and cropped screenshot distort my vantage point.

    1 point
  • Elis Lilo, 2 minutes ago

    oh, definitely not the last one. Also, the font looks weird. Which one did you use?

    1 point