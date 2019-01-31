What font size works best for the website header?

We see the header text first. It forms an initial impression and defines if the person is interested (scroll more or close the tab). I would be great to win user's attention :)

I defined new text for the header, but I'm struggling with the size, font & spacing for header and secondary test. What do you think will work better?

I made screenshots of different combinations:

P.S.: I’m working on a side-project to leave feedback on implemented design for iOS apps. The tool will stream real app from iPhone to Mac, allowing annotate screenshots with UI fixes. Now I'm in the design improvement stage + developing the tool.