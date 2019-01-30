3

What's your process for hiring designers?

10 hours ago from , Lead Designer

Do you have a set process in place and what does it look like? What are the different steps of the interview process?

How do you keep track of all your applicants? Through HR software, or is there another design tool that you use?

I'm putting together a hiring plan for my company right now, and I'm curious how everyone plans out the job requirements, interview process, and candidate selection.

3 comments

  • Josiah DJosiah D, 9 hours ago

    Job requirements: we look at historical requirements for the position and then meet as a team to discuss what this person will be working on

    Software: We're at the mercy of HR and have to use their portal. It's really clunky, but it gets the job done. Depending on the position and who's involved, we will sometimes move over to a collaborative Google Sheet to keep track of things and take notes.

    Process: We require a portfolio to be submitted with the application. If someone doesn't submit a portfolio, they're cut immediately.

    We then go through portfolios and label people as 'not a good fit' or a couple degrees of possibility. We also note if someone might look like they're over-qualified for the job. Our goal here is to wind up with about 10-15 people to do phone interviews with.

    Phone interviews give us a chance to ask them some general questions and anything general we're curious about. This will hopefully leave us with 4-5 people to bring in for in-person interviews.

    From there, we debate who we want to bring on and extend an offer.

    Note: I'm adamant (although have often been overruled) about not giving people a "design test" or project to do. I'm a believer that you should be able to gauge someone's skill and flexibility as a designer from their portfolio, although I know this can sometimes be tricky. Asking someone (who is potentially a freelancer) to do a project is lame when we're willing to offer no pay and no feedback. If you feel like a test is required, I would advocate for paying them for their time and extending the offer to give them a short review session if they'd like that.

    1 point
    • A Paul, 8 hours ago

      Thanks for the response! Completely agree about asking for design tests/projects. Viewing their work, hearing their process and how they think about design should be enough to make a decision. Do you think a short in-person whiteboarding session is valuable?

      0 points
    • Rakesh KRakesh K, 3 minutes ago

      Kudos to you for taking this stance about 'design test' from the hiring side. As a person on the other side I go a step further and refuse to do even paid design tests. From the FAQ section of my portfolio website:

      Will you do a paid test job?

      I completely understand you’d be comfortable if you could see my design for a small portion of your app/website before engaging with me for the full project. Also, by this way, both of us can get a feel for our way of working and communication. However, I find it difficult to justify the effort I put into a test job. Designing a small section of your product may look like a small task but when we take into account the time required for research, planning, brainstorming, sketching out ideas, analyzing them, establishing a visual style, etc., it becomes a biggish project (in case you think I don’t have to do all these steps and just ‘design’ that section then it becomes beautifying, not designing).

      A test project of size, say, 1/25th of the full project usually requires a lot more than 1/25th of the effort required to complete the full project. So, my fee would be most certainly higher than what you think it’d be for the 1/25th part. So, after I size up the work and send you an estimate most likely it’ll be turned down :-) Even if you’re ready to pay what I ask, there is always the possibility of not getting to work on the full project, in which case I’d hate to see my effort go waste. For this reason I never take up test projects.

      Alternatively, you can go through the case studies of my previous projects to get an idea of how I work and read my previous clients’ testimonials to get an idea of how it was to work with me; you can also talk to some of my previous clients if you feel so. I’ve never had an unhappy client and most of the work I get is from repeat clients.

      0 points