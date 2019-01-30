What's your process for hiring designers?
10 hours ago from A Paul, Lead Designer
Do you have a set process in place and what does it look like? What are the different steps of the interview process?
How do you keep track of all your applicants? Through HR software, or is there another design tool that you use?
I'm putting together a hiring plan for my company right now, and I'm curious how everyone plans out the job requirements, interview process, and candidate selection.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now