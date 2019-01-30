What's the best design feedback tool

Hi!

I'm working on a page where I need to comment on that page to mark the differences between that live page and style guide. I'm using invision but it seems insufficient in handling that type of tasks.

For example, it doesn't have a line drawing facility to show the distance between two objects.

My current workflow is: 1) Taking screensnap of live page, bring that to sketch for mac.

2) checking css properties using chrome extention CSS Peeper https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/css-peeper/mbnbehikldjhnfehhnaidhjhoofhpehk?hl=en and commenting in sketch

3) Checking distances between two objects using chrome extention DIMENSION https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/dimensions/baocaagndhipibgklemoalmkljaimfdj?hl=en and commenting in sketch

Thanks Sheikh