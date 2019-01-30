2

What tools do you use for Sitemaps/information architecture?

I'm working on an audit of our current product's information architecture. I'd like a tool that will allow me to layout the structure in a nested table as well as tree diagram. I'd also like to be able to easily drag and move things around. Was wondering if anyone has a suggestion of a good tool for this.

    Have you tried Milanote? It's an artboard notation tool. Amongst other things I find it easy to create and edit user/journey flows with it. Boards can be shared with permission levels, commenting and export to PDF. A small snapshot below of a much larger flow:

