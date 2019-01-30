What tools do you use for Sitemaps/information architecture?
2 hours ago from Johanna Weintraub , Product Designer at Twilio
I'm working on an audit of our current product's information architecture. I'd like a tool that will allow me to layout the structure in a nested table as well as tree diagram. I'd also like to be able to easily drag and move things around. Was wondering if anyone has a suggestion of a good tool for this.
