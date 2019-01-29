Adobe XD January 2019 Updates

Hello everyone,

The XD January 2019 release is now available with some new features requested by the community. Included in this month’s release

Auto-animate in the browser - The Auto-animate feature we introduced in October is now supported in the browser, so you can new preview and share animations between artboards in your prototypes and get the animation property values when you share design specs.

View all comments across artboards - Now when team members and stakeholders provide feedback you can easily select “View all comments” in the commenting panel to see feedback across multiple artboards. Click on a comment in your prototype or design spec and go right to the affected.

Voice prototypes in more languages with personas and accents - Voice now supports all Adobe XD languages - English, French, German, Korean, and Japanese - for both commands and speech playback. XD is now optimized for accents and you can select personas like Joanna, Matthew, Ivy, etc .

To get the details on these new features check-out the release post here.

Also be sure to join us on for a 3 day AdobeLive focused on UX design from Tuesday, January 29 through Thursday, January 31 from 9 AM - 5 PM PT.

We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please, leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you,

-Mike from the XD Team