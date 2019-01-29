3 comments

  • Jurre Houtkamp, 6 hours ago

    We’ve vastly improved Framer X, specifically for every day visual design work. Performance issues are a thing of the past, zooming is now smooth, graphics scaling is better, and exports are more precise.

    1 point
  • Clarissa H., 5 hours ago

    Sounds great, excited to dive in and see how the new update feels. But I STILL don't see anything for developer handoff? I need a way to pass design specs to my devs. We currently use Sketch -> Zeplin -> React Native code. How can I achieve this using Framer?

    0 points
    • Peter Vogt, 5 hours ago

      in a way, the notion of looking at Framer and asking where the developer handoff features are is a competing notion to the spirit of the tool (in my interpretation). i see framer as a big step right now to a world where "developer handoff" isn't a thing anymore.

      2 points