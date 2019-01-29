This latest update makes using Framer X a whole lot better (framer.com)
6 hours ago from Jurre Houtkamp, Framer
We’ve vastly improved Framer X, specifically for every day visual design work. Performance issues are a thing of the past, zooming is now smooth, graphics scaling is better, and exports are more precise.
Sounds great, excited to dive in and see how the new update feels. But I STILL don't see anything for developer handoff? I need a way to pass design specs to my devs. We currently use Sketch -> Zeplin -> React Native code. How can I achieve this using Framer?
in a way, the notion of looking at Framer and asking where the developer handoff features are is a competing notion to the spirit of the tool (in my interpretation). i see framer as a big step right now to a world where "developer handoff" isn't a thing anymore.
