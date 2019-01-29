Would love your feedback on a job hunting tool I’ve been working on: RMTWRK

Hello Designer News community!

I’ve been working on a side project over the past few months called RMTWRK. It’s an aggregator that pulls in remote job listings from all over the internet (using various API integrations, rss feeds, and scrapers) and makes them easier to browse. By bringing all the jobs to one site, job seekers can skip the hassle of jumping from job board to job board.

You can check out the site here: https://rmtwrk.com

I’m guessing many of you could be part of the target audience for a tool like this, so your feedback would be extremely valuable to hear.

What do you think of the overall utility? Is it something you would find value in? What features would you like to see included?

Is the site intuitive and easy to navigate? I want to make sure it’s as usable as possible.

What are your thoughts on the brand? The intention was to make it very minimal (while still having a little bit of an edge) as it will need to step out of the way when we begin to include functionality for companies to include their own logos and such.

I really appreciate the consideration and any feedback you all are willing to share!