3
I made these coffee mugs that make fun of Tech & Business buzzwords (bzzwrds.com)
1 hour ago from Kyle Hall, Chief Product Officer at swivl
1 hour ago from Kyle Hall, Chief Product Officer at swivl
I started with a free iMessage sticker pack and now have my first line of products, ☕ coffee mugs.
Man these really pop
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now