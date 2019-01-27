4 comments

  • Joel Cook, 8 hours ago

    This is great! thank you so much for putting this together. I've usually just gone here to check up to date sizing: https://sproutsocial.com/insights/social-media-image-sizes-guide/

    One thing I really like is that it displays how current the page is: Last Updated: January 25, 2019

    Are you planning on keeping up/updating this page as sizes change? If so it might also be nice to include that "Last Updated: "blurb

    thanks again, cheers! :)

    • Ryan Hicks, 2 minutes ago

      Ditto. I do the same. Hopefully, he does your suggestion that could add a lot of credibility to the site.

  • Peter Assentorp, 1 day ago

    Hey guys. I got tired of having to google for image and video sizes for social media. So I created this mini site, that gives you all the sizes in one place with downloadable Sketch, Adobe XD & Photoshop templates. Let me know what you think - but be nice :-)

    • Ryan Hicks, 3 minutes ago

      I agree. I'm in the same boat having to google and figure all that crap out.

      As @Joel Cook said...

