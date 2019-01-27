SocialSizes.io - Image and Video sizes for Social Media. (socialsizes.io)
1 day ago from Peter Assentorp, Freelance UX Designer
This is great! thank you so much for putting this together. I've usually just gone here to check up to date sizing: https://sproutsocial.com/insights/social-media-image-sizes-guide/
One thing I really like is that it displays how current the page is: Last Updated: January 25, 2019
Are you planning on keeping up/updating this page as sizes change? If so it might also be nice to include that "Last Updated: "blurb
thanks again, cheers! :)
Ditto. I do the same. Hopefully, he does your suggestion that could add a lot of credibility to the site.
Hey guys. I got tired of having to google for image and video sizes for social media. So I created this mini site, that gives you all the sizes in one place with downloadable Sketch, Adobe XD & Photoshop templates. Let me know what you think - but be nice :-)
I agree. I'm in the same boat having to google and figure all that crap out.
As @Joel Cook said...
