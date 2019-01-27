What book are you reading now?
9 hours ago from Mateusz Tatara, Product Designer
Hi all, I'm just curious what are guys reading right now or you are really thrilled to ready in 2019, thanks and take care!
Currently reading Irresistible by Adam Alter.
AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley, and the New World Order
(Written by the founder of Google China and one of the world's most respected experts on AI. )
Super interesting read about the future of AI, how China and the US will be at the forefront, and the massive effect it'll have on the job market and society as a whole.
Basically, we're all fucked. :)
Right now I'm reading The Main Enemy. Not design related, but a personal interest of mine :) I also just finished reading What Every Body Is Saying which also isn't really about design, but it's applicable in everyday life. Great read if you aren't naturally comfortable in social situations.
