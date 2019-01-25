As a UI designer, I want to start writing. But where do I start?

I've had a lot of experiences designing for projects in a bunch of different mediums since 2011. I want to start writing on Medium, mainly to practice articulating my process and trying to reflect on it a bit more, and hopefully helping someone else along the way.

However, I have no idea where to start. What are some things you'd be interested in hearing from another designer? Anything software related? Team oriented?

Some background: Originally from Central Illinois, I moved to LA in 2011. I have a background in front-end development and moved into full time design a couple years in. I've run a side business (basically for freelance work) since 2007 that still operates to this day in tandem w/ my full time job.

Not sure if this post will get any responses but thanks for taking the time to read it and gave it at least a minute of your time.