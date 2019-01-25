New year - new folio. Share your feedback! - www.mihaivladan.com

2

I've been h̶a̶r̶d̶ ̶a̶t̶ ̶w̶o̶r̶k̶ (procrastinating actually) on a more mature portfolio for the past couple of months. I'm finally comfortable with the current version and made it public/uploaded it on my site (www.mihaivladan.com). Would love to get some impressions about it.

One of the biggest challenges I always had as a Web/UI/UX designer is how exactly can you showcase a ~5000px-one page website on a 4-5" mobile screen(short answer: you can't..properly at least).

With that in mind, I started to build it from a mobile view upwards. "Elevator 7-seconds-pitch" was the primary goal.

Webflow was perfect for this approach giving me the freedom to build two websites and display them based on the device:

Mobile visitor → Mobile projects

A trend (✌ guilty as charged) among designers was to showcase our designs inside devices based on type. But what happens when you visit a site on a mobile, and you want to showcase mobile projects? Phone-ception! 375px of screen real-estate and that shiny phone mockup takes up at least 20-50px to show you, the user, that this project is a mobile project..while you look at it on a mobile. Why not just display the mobile view and be done with it? That's precisely what I did. *Most of the time. Pros: You actually understand what the image is all about. Cons: Some projects might not have a mobile version(ex: web app)

Another issue that seems to be more and more relevant is the 18-19:9 super-ultra-tall phone screen — making it entirely unfeasible for showcasing large one-page designs due to how narrow the viewport is (once you take into account the browser-bar and other elements). My solution? Place a "view not supported banner and asking the user to switch to portrait."

Desktop/tablet visitor → Desktop&Mobile projects

More screen real-estate? More pixels! Full project mockups and maybe some device mockups.

Thank you for your time!

Mihai

  • GOOD LUCKGOOD LUCK, 19 hours ago

    Well, instead of the pretty face and how passionate you are I would rather see what you can do for me, how you can help me with my problems. Your website tells me nothing about that.

    The portfolio is saying me precisely that you are a pixel pusher, not a consultant. I don't see what decisions you made during projects, what problems you faced and how did you manage to solve them.

    Generally, another example of a weak portfolio. You focused on how it looks, on irrelevant px issues on different devices, on sentences like:

    "One of the biggest challenges I always had as a Web/UI/UX designer is how exactly can you showcase a ~5000px-one page website on a 4-5" mobile screen(short answer: you can't..properly at least)." REALLY, this is your biggest challange? ... "My solution? Place a "view not supported banner and asking the user to switch to portrait" - Another lousy decision tells me that you can't solve my problems, and you are not the right person.

    If I can suggest you something, please forgot visuals (how it looks), concentrate on the story/conversation first and foremost.

    My feedback might be a bit "salty", but from the heart! ;) I believe in you! You can do it! Good luck!

    • Mihai VladanMihai Vladan, 7 hours ago

      Thanks for taking the time to reply, I appreciate it. You are right; I dropped the ball on the way I presented my projects. I went with an "almost-kinda-good-enough" version. I've started working on a more story-driven approach.

      Since this is Designer News, I shared design-related challenges; this isn't a sales pitch. If you want, I can share more business/philosophical problems, but I don't think its the right place for them.

      Taking into account the fact that mobile usage is on an upward trend every year (~62% in 2018).Making an excellent first impression on the prevalent medium was a personal goal. Why do you think this is not an issue? Sometimes as designers we tend to forget not everyone is using a 27" 5k screen to view our works, and based on my site analytics the traffic is slowly shifting towards mobile.

      Figma doesn't support IE, Webflow doesn't support mobile or Firefox. Do you consider those lousy decisions and automatically decide those tools cannot solve your problems? How is my choice of not supporting one viewport+orientation any different than a developers decision of not supporting a browser? It was never an issue of "making the design work.", instead, I asked whether I should invest my resources into something that will offer a sub-par experience based on my standards.

      You seem to hold a lot of passion for this, and I appreciate your honest and from the heart feedback. I might be wrong about this, but did you made some mental comparison with some other websites you might have seen when providing the feedback? Id love to look at some examples you consider a "strong portfolio."

  • Ken Em, 2 days ago

    The giant self-portraits are a bit much. Unless you're being somewhat ironic or self-effacing.

    • Mihai VladanMihai Vladan, 2 days ago

      Hey Ken, thanks for taking the time to reply. No, the images are not ironic. I'm deliberately positioning myself as an actual human being, and consultant, rather than a collection of pixels from projects + an about page.

      I wholeheartedly believe this approach helps overcome the "screwdriver-syndrome," where if you sell yourself as a freelance-designer sometimes you will be treated as a pixel-screwdriver, and your opinions are irrelevant.

      Yes, you are correct, on my 28" (2k) monitor the images are exaggerated in size. I chose to optimize it for mobile/tablet/laptop and barely make it work on large desktop screens. Based on the upward trend of mobile usage (~62% in 2018) and the dominance of social media link sharing I believe this is a good move.

